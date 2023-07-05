Today is a special day, because we’re announcing the latest release of MilkyTracker - version 1.04.

Behind the scenes we’ve been preparing this release for a while. It’s a mixed bag of UX improvements, sample-editor goodies, liveperformance tweaks, and ofcourse bugfixes - see the ChangeLog for details.

Check the latest binaries at Downloads.

ps1. builds for bleeding edge experiments are happening at MilkyTrackerX.

ps2. we’re searching for more mac users who can provide mac builds (please drop a message here)

Happy tracking!

-coderofsalvation / leondustar